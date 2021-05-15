Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DEFENDER-Europe 21 [Image 3 of 11]

    DEFENDER-Europe 21

    FARKE, ALBANIA

    05.15.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jaccob Hearn 

    131st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    (FARKE AIRFILED, Albania) --- Soldiers with the 1-131st Aviation Regiment Echo Company direct a 10k all terrain forklift while it loads and moves pallets of equipment meant for the Soldiers participating in Defender Europe 21. This equipment will be used to set up workstations and living areas for the soldiers. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2021
    Date Posted: 05.17.2021 04:34
    Photo ID: 6647514
    VIRIN: 210515-A-AB787-766
    Resolution: 6719x3551
    Size: 14.65 MB
    Location: FARKE, AL
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    This work, DEFENDER-Europe 21 [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Jaccob Hearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alabama National Guard
    Aviation
    Army National Guard
    Albania
    1-131st Aviation Regiment
    DEFENDER-Europe 21

