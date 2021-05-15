(FARKE AIRFILED, Albania) --- Soldiers with the 1-131st Aviation Regiment Echo Company direct a 10k all terrain forklift while it loads and moves pallets of equipment meant for the Soldiers participating in Defender Europe 21. This equipment will be used to set up workstations and living areas for the soldiers. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2021 Date Posted: 05.17.2021 04:34 Photo ID: 6647514 VIRIN: 210515-A-AB787-766 Resolution: 6719x3551 Size: 14.65 MB Location: FARKE, AL Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DEFENDER-Europe 21 [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Jaccob Hearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.