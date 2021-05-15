(FARKE AIRFILED, Albania) --- Soldiers with the 1-131st Aviation Regiment Echo Company direct a 10k all terrain forklift while it loads and moves pallets of equipment meant for the Soldiers participating in Defender Europe 21. This equipment will be used to set up workstations and living areas for the soldiers. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2021 04:34
|Photo ID:
|6647514
|VIRIN:
|210515-A-AB787-766
|Resolution:
|6719x3551
|Size:
|14.65 MB
|Location:
|FARKE, AL
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, DEFENDER-Europe 21 [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Jaccob Hearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
