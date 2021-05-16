Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DEFENDER-Europe 21 [Image 6 of 11]

    DEFENDER-Europe 21

    FARKE, ALBANIA

    05.16.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jaccob Hearn 

    131st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    (FARKE AIRFILED, Albania) --- Sgt. John Combs, UH-60 Blackhawk repair non-commissioned officer with the 1-131st Aviation Regiment, helps lift the support beams for a General Purpose tent, May 16, 2021. The 1-131st Aviation Regiment needs to set up housing and work stations before they can begin their mission for Defender Europe 21 in earnest. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2021
    Date Posted: 05.17.2021 04:34
    Photo ID: 6647517
    VIRIN: 210516-A-AB787-908
    Alabama National Guard
    Aviation
    Army National Guard
    Albania
    1-131st Aviation Regiment
    DEFENDER-Europe 21

