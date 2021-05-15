DEFENDER-Europe 21

(FARKE AIRFILED, Albania) --- Seen through the forks of a 10k forklift; a Soldier with the 1-131st Aviation Regiment Echo Company loads tents onto the forks. The tents are the Army’s General Purpose Tents that can be pitched rapidly in any environment. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)

