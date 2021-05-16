(FARKE AIRFILED, Albania) --- Sgt. Remington Stephens, a quality control Non-Commissioned Officer for the 1-131st Aviation Regiment, tightens a bolt on a support beam for the General Purpose Tent, May 16, 2021. The General Purpose Tents can house over two dozen soldiers and can provide workstations for over a dozen. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)
This work, DEFENDER-Europe 21 [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Jaccob Hearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
