DEFENDER-Europe 21

(FARKE AIRFILED, Albania) --- Sgt. Remington Stephens, a quality control Non-Commissioned Officer for the 1-131st Aviation Regiment, tightens a bolt on a support beam for the General Purpose Tent, May 16, 2021. The General Purpose Tents can house over two dozen soldiers and can provide workstations for over a dozen. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)

