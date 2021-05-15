DEFENDER-Europe 21

(FARKE AIRFILED, Albania) --- Soldiers with the 1-131st Aviation Regiment Echo Company take stock of a crate of tools, mallets, and stakes, May 16, 2021. This equipment will be used to pitch GP Mediums around their work area. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)

