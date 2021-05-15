Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DEFENDER-Europe 21 [Image 7 of 11]

    DEFENDER-Europe 21

    FARKE, ALBANIA

    05.15.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jaccob Hearn 

    131st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    (FARKE AIRFILED, Albania) --- Soldiers with the 1-131st Aviation Regiment Echo Company take stock of a crate of tools, mallets, and stakes, May 16, 2021. This equipment will be used to pitch GP Mediums around their work area. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2021
    Location: FARKE, AL
    Alabama National Guard
    Aviation
    Army National Guard
    Albania
    1-131st Aviation Regiment
    DEFENDER-Europe 21

