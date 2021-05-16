(FARKE AIRFILED, Albania) --- Spc. Kirsten McCall, technical supply specialist for the 1-131st Aviation Regiment, inspects the main support beams for the General Purpose Tents, May 16, 2021. These tents will be used as housing and work stations for the duration of the 1-131st Aviation Regiment’s mission during Defender Europe 21. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2021 Date Posted: 05.17.2021 04:35 Photo ID: 6647521 VIRIN: 210516-A-AB787-371 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 14.26 MB Location: FARKE, AL Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DEFENDER-Europe 21 [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Jaccob Hearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.