(FARKE AIRFILED, Albania) --- Spc. Kirsten McCall, technical supply specialist for the 1-131st Aviation Regiment, inspects the main support beams for the General Purpose Tents, May 16, 2021. These tents will be used as housing and work stations for the duration of the 1-131st Aviation Regiment’s mission during Defender Europe 21. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2021 04:35
|Photo ID:
|6647521
|VIRIN:
|210516-A-AB787-371
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|14.26 MB
|Location:
|FARKE, AL
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, DEFENDER-Europe 21 [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Jaccob Hearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT