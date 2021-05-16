(FARKE AIRFILED, Albania) --- Sgt. John Combs, UH-60 Blackhawk repair non-commissioned officer with the 1-131st Aviation Regiment, crawls under the support beams for a General Purpose tent, May 16, 2021. The 1-131st Aviation Regiment needs to set up housing and work stations before they can begin their mission for Defender Europe 21 in earnest. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2021 Date Posted: 05.17.2021 04:35 Photo ID: 6647520 VIRIN: 210516-A-AB787-265 Resolution: 6220x4205 Size: 13.08 MB Location: FARKE, AL Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DEFENDER-Europe 21 [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Jaccob Hearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.