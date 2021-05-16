(FARKE AIRFILED, Albania) --- Sgt. John Combs, UH-60 Blackhawk repair non-commissioned officer with the 1-131st Aviation Regiment, crawls under the support beams for a General Purpose tent, May 16, 2021. The 1-131st Aviation Regiment needs to set up housing and work stations before they can begin their mission for Defender Europe 21 in earnest. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2021 04:35
|Photo ID:
|6647520
|VIRIN:
|210516-A-AB787-265
|Resolution:
|6220x4205
|Size:
|13.08 MB
|Location:
|FARKE, AL
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, DEFENDER-Europe 21 [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Jaccob Hearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
