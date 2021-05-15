(FARKE AIRFILED, Albania) --- Soldiers with the 1-131st Aviation Regiment Headquarters and Headquarters Company conduct a Foreign Object and Debris Walk (FOD Walk) in a helicopter landing area, May 16, 2021. During the FOD Walk the Soldier’s clean any debris that could interfere with a helicopters take off and landings. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2021 Date Posted: 05.17.2021 04:34 Photo ID: 6647513 VIRIN: 210515-A-AB787-678 Resolution: 5596x4350 Size: 14.41 MB Location: FARKE, AL Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DEFENDER-Europe 21 [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Jaccob Hearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.