(FARKE AIRFILED, Albania) --- Soldiers with the 1-131st Aviation Regiment Headquarters and Headquarters Company conduct a Foreign Object and Debris Walk (FOD Walk) in a helicopter landing area, May 16, 2021. During the FOD Walk the Soldier’s clean any debris that could interfere with a helicopters take off and landings. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2021 04:34
|Photo ID:
|6647513
|VIRIN:
|210515-A-AB787-678
|Resolution:
|5596x4350
|Size:
|14.41 MB
|Location:
|FARKE, AL
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, DEFENDER-Europe 21 [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Jaccob Hearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
