U.S. Army Maj. Gen. William L. Zana, in-coming commander, speaks to the audience during his change of command ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, May 15, 2021. Zana expressed his appreciation for being able to once again join the CJTF-HOA team and our allied nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sergeant Grady Epperly)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2021 Date Posted: 05.15.2021 10:11 Photo ID: 6645984 VIRIN: 210515-F-YA646-1046 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.58 MB Location: DJIBOUTI, DJ Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CJTF-HOA welcomes a new commander [Image 11 of 11], by MSgt Grady Epperly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.