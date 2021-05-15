CJTF-HOA welcomes a new commander

U.S. Army Gen. Stephen J. Townsend, commander of U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM), speaks during a change of command ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, May 15, 2021. The ceremony was held to relinquish command from U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Lapthe C. Flora, outgoing commander of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) to U.S. Army Maj. Gen. William L. Zana, incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sergeant Grady Epperly)

