    CJTF-HOA welcomes a new commander [Image 11 of 11]

    CJTF-HOA welcomes a new commander

    DJIBOUTI, DJIBOUTI

    05.15.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Grady Epperly 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Distinguished guests and visitors rendered courtesies during a change of command ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, May 15, 2021. Due to social distancing, the change of command ceremony was attended by a small number of invited guests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sergeant Grady Epperly)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2021
    Date Posted: 05.15.2021 10:11
    Photo ID: 6645985
    VIRIN: 210515-F-YA646-1050
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: DJIBOUTI, DJ 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CJTF-HOA welcomes a new commander [Image 11 of 11], by MSgt Grady Epperly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CJTF-HOA welcomes a new commander

    AFRICOM
    change of command
    CJTF-HOA
    CLDJ

