Distinguished guests and visitors rendered courtesies during a change of command ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, May 15, 2021. Due to social distancing, the change of command ceremony was attended by a small number of invited guests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sergeant Grady Epperly)
|05.15.2021
|05.15.2021 10:11
|6645985
|210515-F-YA646-1050
|6048x4024
|1.59 MB
|DJIBOUTI, DJ
|2
|0
CJTF-HOA welcomes a new commander
