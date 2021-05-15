Distinguished guest and visitors watch the change of command ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, May 15, 2021. U.S. Army Maj. Gen. William L. Zana assumed command of Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) from U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Lapthe C.Flora. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sergeant Grady Epperly)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2021 Date Posted: 05.15.2021 10:11 Photo ID: 6645980 VIRIN: 210515-F-YA646-1029 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.72 MB Location: DJIBOUTI, DJ Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CJTF-HOA welcomes a new commander [Image 11 of 11], by MSgt Grady Epperly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.