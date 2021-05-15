Distinguished guest and visitors watch the change of command ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, May 15, 2021. U.S. Army Maj. Gen. William L. Zana assumed command of Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) from U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Lapthe C.Flora. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sergeant Grady Epperly)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2021 10:11
|Photo ID:
|6645980
|VIRIN:
|210515-F-YA646-1029
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.72 MB
|Location:
|DJIBOUTI, DJ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
CJTF-HOA welcomes a new commander
