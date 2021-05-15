CJTF-HOA welcomes a new commander

U.S. Army Gen. Stephen J. Townsend, commander of U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), hands the Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) task force flag to U.S. Army Maj. Gen. William L. Zana, in-coming commander, during a change of command ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, May 15, 2021. Prior to serving as the Joint Staff J5, Deputy Director of Africa, Zana was the Deputy Commanding General of CJTF-HOA. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sergeant Grady Epperly)

