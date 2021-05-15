CJTF-HOA welcomes a new commander

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Lapthe C. Flora, outgoing commander of Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), speaks to the audience during his change of command ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, May 15, 2021. Flora thanked his command staff, distinguished visitors and CJTF-HOA teammates for a rewarding experience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sergeant Grady Epperly)

