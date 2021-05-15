U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Lapthe C. Flora, outgoing commander of Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), speaks to the audience during his change of command ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, May 15, 2021. Flora thanked his command staff, distinguished visitors and CJTF-HOA teammates for a rewarding experience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sergeant Grady Epperly)
This work, CJTF-HOA welcomes a new commander [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Morgan Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
CJTF-HOA welcomes a new commander
