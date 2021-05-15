U.S. Army Gen. Stephen J. Townsend (left), commander of U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM), passes the command guide-on to U.S. Army Maj. Gen. William L. Zana (right), incoming commander of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, May 15, 2021. Townsend acted as the presiding general for the change of command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Morgan L. Brown)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2021 10:11
|Photo ID:
|6645973
|VIRIN:
|210515-F-VI407-1164
|Resolution:
|3291x4936
|Size:
|1.5 MB
|Location:
|DJIBOUTI, DJ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CJTF-HOA welcomes a new commander [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Morgan Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
CJTF-HOA welcomes a new commander
LEAVE A COMMENT