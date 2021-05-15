U.S. Army Gen. Stephen J. Townsend (front), commander of United States Africa Command (USAFRICOM), U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Lapthe C. Flora (middle), outgoing commander of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), and Maj. Gen. William Zana (end), incoming commander of CJTF-HOA, prepare for the start of a change of command ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, May 15, 2021. Zana is familiar with the CJTF-HOA mission as this is his second time at the command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Morgan L. Brown)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2021 10:11
|Photo ID:
|6645968
|VIRIN:
|210515-F-VI407-1123
|Resolution:
|4747x7121
|Size:
|1.8 MB
|Location:
|DJIBOUTI, DJ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CJTF-HOA welcomes a new commander [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Morgan Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
CJTF-HOA welcomes a new commander
