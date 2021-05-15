Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CJTF-HOA welcomes a new commander [Image 1 of 11]

    CJTF-HOA welcomes a new commander

    DJIBOUTI, DJIBOUTI

    05.15.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Morgan Brown 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Army Gen. Stephen J. Townsend (front), commander of United States Africa Command (USAFRICOM), U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Lapthe C. Flora (middle), outgoing commander of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), and Maj. Gen. William Zana (end), incoming commander of CJTF-HOA, prepare for the start of a change of command ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, May 15, 2021. Zana is familiar with the CJTF-HOA mission as this is his second time at the command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Morgan L. Brown)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2021
    Date Posted: 05.15.2021 10:11
    Location: DJIBOUTI, DJ 
    This work, CJTF-HOA welcomes a new commander [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Morgan Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CJTF-HOA welcomes a new commander

    AFRICOM
    change of command
    CJTF-HOA
    CLDJ

