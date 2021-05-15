U.S. Army Gen. Stephen J. Townsend (front), commander of United States Africa Command (USAFRICOM), U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Lapthe C. Flora (middle), outgoing commander of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), and Maj. Gen. William Zana (end), incoming commander of CJTF-HOA, prepare for the start of a change of command ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, May 15, 2021. Zana is familiar with the CJTF-HOA mission as this is his second time at the command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Morgan L. Brown)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2021 Date Posted: 05.15.2021 10:11 Photo ID: 6645968 VIRIN: 210515-F-VI407-1123 Resolution: 4747x7121 Size: 1.8 MB Location: DJIBOUTI, DJ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CJTF-HOA welcomes a new commander [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Morgan Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.