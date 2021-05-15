CJTF-HOA welcomes a new commander

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Lapthe C. Flora, outgoing commander of Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), receives the Defense Superior Service Medal from U.S. Army Gen. Stephen J. Townsend, commander of U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), during his change of command ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, May 15, 2021. The Defense Superior Service Medal is award to those who have rendered superior meritorious service while serving in a position of high responsibility and in a joint service environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sergeant Grady Epperly)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2021 Date Posted: 05.15.2021 10:11 Location: DJIBOUTI, DJ