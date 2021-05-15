U.S. service members and partner forces render courtesies during the national anthem at the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) change of command ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, May 15, 2021. The ceremony was held to relinquish command from U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Lapthe C. Flora, outgoing commander of CJTF-HOA to U.S. Army Maj. Gen. William L. Zana, incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Morgan L. Brown)
CJTF-HOA welcomes a new commander
