    CJTF-HOA welcomes a new commander [Image 4 of 11]

    CJTF-HOA welcomes a new commander

    DJIBOUTI, DJIBOUTI

    05.15.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Grady Epperly 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. William L. Zana (left), incoming commander of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Lapthe C. Flora (middle), outgoing commander of CJTF-HOA, and U.S. Army Gen. Stephen J. Townsend (right), commander of U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM), salute during the playing of Ruffles and Flourishes during a change of command ceremony, May 15, 2021, at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. Zana previously served as the Joint Staff J5, Deputy Director of Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sergeant Grady Epperly)

    TAGS

    AFRICOM
    change of command
    CJTF-HOA
    CLDJ

