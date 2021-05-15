U.S. Army Maj. Gen. William L. Zana (left), incoming commander of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Lapthe C. Flora (middle), outgoing commander of CJTF-HOA, and U.S. Army Gen. Stephen J. Townsend (right), commander of U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM), salute during the playing of Ruffles and Flourishes during a change of command ceremony, May 15, 2021, at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. Zana previously served as the Joint Staff J5, Deputy Director of Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sergeant Grady Epperly)
This work, CJTF-HOA welcomes a new commander [Image 11 of 11], by MSgt Grady Epperly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
