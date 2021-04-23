25th ASOS demonstrates JADC2 capabilities

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacob Lara, 25th Air Support Operations Squadron joint terminal attack controller instructor, smiles underneath his mask during a conversation with U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, Pacific Air Forces commander at Wheeler Army Air Field, Hawaii, April 23, 2021. The visit was organized to enable Wilsbach to further sharpen his understanding of the 25th ASOS’ capabilities to provide joint all-domain command and control at a tactical level from the edge of the battlespace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Wilson)

