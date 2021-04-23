U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Travis Kubik, 25th Air Support Operations Squadron tactical air control party journeyman, speaks to U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, Pacific Air Forces commander, at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, April 23, 2021. As the 25th ASOS’ mission statement is to “deter, neutralize, defeat, and survive” in the US. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility, deterrence was another key talking point during Wilsbach’s visit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2021 09:27
|Photo ID:
|6625053
|VIRIN:
|210423-F-EA289-0225
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|1.96 MB
|Location:
|WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 25th ASOS demonstrates JADC2 capabilities [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Nick Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
25th ASOS demonstrates JADC2 capabilities
