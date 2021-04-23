25th ASOS demonstrates JADC2 capabilities

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John McGregor, 25th Air Support Operations Squadron commander, left, discusses joint all-domain command and control (JADC2) capabilities with U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, Pacific Air Forces commander, at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, April 23, 2021. The ability to deliver JADC2 capabilities enables the 25th ASOS to support the U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff’s priority to deliver airpower anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Wilson)

