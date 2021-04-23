U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John McGregor, 25th Air Support Operations Squadron commander, left, speaks with U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, Pacific Air Forces commander, on recent upgrades to the 25th ASOS Human Performance Center at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, April 23, 2021. McGregor discussed how the Human Performance Center became a mainstay in his organization by contributing to psychological fitness and mental fitness (in addition to physical fitness) among the Airmen in the unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Wilson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.23.2021 Date Posted: 05.01.2021 09:27 Photo ID: 6625049 VIRIN: 210423-F-EA289-0120 Resolution: 8101x5176 Size: 6.38 MB Location: WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 25th ASOS demonstrates JADC2 capabilities [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Nick Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.