    25th ASOS demonstrates JADC2 capabilities [Image 10 of 13]

    25th ASOS demonstrates JADC2 capabilities

    WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Wilson 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Brendon Leonard, 25th Air Support Operations Squadron intelligence officer, speaks to U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, Pacific Air Forces commander, at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, April 23, 2021. Wilsbach visited the 25th ASOS to learn what the squadron brings to the fight in terms of tactical-level joint all-domain command and control capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Wilson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2021
    Date Posted: 05.01.2021 09:27
    Photo ID: 6625054
    VIRIN: 210423-F-EA289-0183
    Resolution: 7053x4888
    Size: 5.44 MB
    Location: WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th ASOS demonstrates JADC2 capabilities [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Nick Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Air Force
    USAF
    JADC2
    ReadyAF

