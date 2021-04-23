U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Brendon Leonard, 25th Air Support Operations Squadron intelligence officer, speaks to U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, Pacific Air Forces commander, at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, April 23, 2021. Wilsbach visited the 25th ASOS to learn what the squadron brings to the fight in terms of tactical-level joint all-domain command and control capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Wilson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.23.2021 Date Posted: 05.01.2021 09:27 Photo ID: 6625054 VIRIN: 210423-F-EA289-0183 Resolution: 7053x4888 Size: 5.44 MB Location: WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 25th ASOS demonstrates JADC2 capabilities [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Nick Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.