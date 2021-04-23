Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    25th ASOS demonstrates JADC2 capabilities [Image 1 of 13]

    25th ASOS demonstrates JADC2 capabilities

    WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Wilson 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christopher Watson, 25th ASOS Radio Frequency Transmissions craftsman, left, briefs U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) commander, center, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. David Wolfe, PACAF command chief, on 25th ASOS joint all-domain command and control capabilities at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, April 23, 2021. Various subject matter experts from the 25th ASOS had an opportunity to brief Wilsbach on non-kinetic capabilities that can deter adversaries from taking hostile courses of action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Wilson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2021
    Location: WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th ASOS demonstrates JADC2 capabilities [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Nick Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

