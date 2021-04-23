25th ASOS demonstrates JADC2 capabilities

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. David Wolfe, Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) command chief, left, listens to Kenny Esquivel, 25th Air Support Operations Squadron exercise physiologist, as he briefs U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, PACAF commander, on recent upgrades to the 25th ASOS Human Performance Center at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, April 23, 2021. Esquivel highlighted some of the innovative changes to the fitness program that take stress off of airmen and keeps them focused on the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Wilson)

