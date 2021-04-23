Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    25th ASOS demonstrates JADC2 capabilities [Image 4 of 13]

    25th ASOS demonstrates JADC2 capabilities

    WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Wilson 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. David Wolfe, Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) command chief, left, listens to Kenny Esquivel, 25th Air Support Operations Squadron exercise physiologist, as he briefs U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, PACAF commander, on recent upgrades to the 25th ASOS Human Performance Center at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, April 23, 2021. Esquivel highlighted some of the innovative changes to the fitness program that take stress off of airmen and keeps them focused on the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Wilson)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2021
    Date Posted: 05.01.2021 09:27
    Photo ID: 6625048
    VIRIN: 210423-F-EA289-0097
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 8.66 MB
    Location: WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 25th ASOS demonstrates JADC2 capabilities [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Nick Wilson, identified by DVIDS

    25th ASOS demonstrates JADC2 capabilities

    PACAF
    Air Force
    USAF
    JADC2
    ReadyAF

