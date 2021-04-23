25th ASOS demonstrates JADC2 capabilities

U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach speaks to Airmen from the 25th Air Support Operations Squadron at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, April 23, 2021. Wilsbach had the opportunity to engage tactical warfighting Airmen, highlight the importance of what they bring to the fight, and articulate how it contributes to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Wilson)

