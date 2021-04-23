U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Conor Hawkins, 25th Air Support Operations Squadron tactical air control party command and control instructor, center, briefs U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) commander, left, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. David Wolfe, PACAF command chief, on 25th ASOS joint all-domain command and control capabilities at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, April 23, 2021. Various subject matter experts from the 25th ASOS had an opportunity to brief Wilsbach on non-kinetic capabilities that can deter adversaries from taking hostile courses of action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Wilson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.23.2021 Date Posted: 05.01.2021 09:27 Photo ID: 6625051 VIRIN: 210423-F-EA289-0157 Resolution: 7667x5096 Size: 6.92 MB Location: WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 25th ASOS demonstrates JADC2 capabilities [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Nick Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.