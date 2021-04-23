25th ASOS demonstrates JADC2 capabilities

U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach meets with Airmen from the 25th Air Support Operations Squadron at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, April 23, 2021. Wilsbach visited the 25th ASOS to sharpen his insight on tactical-level joint all-domain command and control capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Wilson)

