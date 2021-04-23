25th ASOS demonstrates JADC2 capabilities

U.S. Air Force Maj. Nathan Rings, 25th Air Support Operations Squadron assistant director of operations,right, briefs U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. David Wolfe, Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) command chief, left, and U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, PACAF commander, on 25th ASOS joint all-domain command and control capabilities (JADC2) at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, April 23, 2021. JADC2 can be defined as the ability to distribute relevant communications across the globe to the correct people at the speed of relevance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Wilson)

