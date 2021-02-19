U.S. Navy Construction Mechanic 2nd Class Graham Milstead, a Seabee Diver with Construction Dive Detachment CHARLIE (CDDC) from Underwater Construction Team 2 (UCT 2), uses a ratchet to replace zinc anodes on the riser chain of a fleet mooring buoy. UCT 2 is executing their FEP during a 12-month detachment homeport training cycle prior to being certified “ready for deployment”. UCT 2 provides underwater and waterfront inspection, construction, and repair capabilities in support of Naval operations worldwide. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder 2nd Class Cedric Ellison)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2021 18:55
|Photo ID:
|6611954
|VIRIN:
|210220-N-SU681-0011
|Resolution:
|1920x1080
|Size:
|235.73 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, UCT TWO Completes Exercise Turning Point [Image 16 of 16], by LTJG Joshua Jepsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
