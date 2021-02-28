UCT TWO completes Exercise Turning Point

Steelworker 3rd Class Andrew Cuellar, assigned to Underwater Construction Team (UCT) 2, tac-welds an I-beam to a sheet pile during their Final Evaluation Period (FEP). UCT 2 is executing their FEP during a 12-month detachment homeport training cycle prior to being certified “ready for deployment”. UCT 2 provides underwater and waterfront inspection, construction, and repair capabilities in support of Naval operations worldwide.
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2021 18:51
|Photo ID:
|6611940
|VIRIN:
|210301-N-SU681-0001
|Resolution:
|768x1024
|Size:
|105.08 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
