UCT TWO completes Exercise Turning Point

Steelworker 3rd Class Andrew Cuellar, assigned to Underwater Construction Team (UCT) 2, tac-welds an I-beam to a sheet pile during their Final Evaluation Period (FEP). UCT 2 is executing their FEP during a 12-month detachment homeport training cycle prior to being certified “ready for deployment”. UCT 2 provides underwater and waterfront inspection, construction, and repair capabilities in support of Naval operations worldwide.

