U.S. Navy Lt.j.g. Joshua Jepsen, a Diving Officer with Underwater Construction Team 2 (UCT 2), climbs down the ladder for water entry. UCT 2 is executing their FEP during a 12-month detachment homeport training cycle prior to being certified “ready for deployment”. UCT 2 provides underwater and waterfront inspection, construction, and repair capabilities in support of Naval operations worldwide. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt Rory O’Boyle)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2021 18:55
|Photo ID:
|6611957
|VIRIN:
|210218-N-SU681-0012
|Resolution:
|901x1600
|Size:
|329.54 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, UCT TWO Completes Exercise Turning Point [Image 16 of 16], by LTJG Joshua Jepsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
