    UCT TWO Completes Exercise Turning Point [Image 8 of 16]

    UCT TWO Completes Exercise Turning Point

    UNITED STATES

    02.24.2021

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Joshua Jepsen 

    Underwater Construction Team 2

    U.S. Navy Construction Mechanic First Class Joshua Embry, a Seabee Diver with Underwater Construction Team 2 (UCT 2), performs a front roll water entry. UCT 2 is executing their FEP during a 12-month detachment homeport training cycle prior to being certified “ready for deployment”. UCT 2 provides underwater and waterfront inspection, construction, and repair capabilities in support of Naval operations worldwide. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g Joshua Jepsen)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2021
    Date Posted: 04.22.2021 18:54
    Photo ID: 6611952
    VIRIN: 210225-N-SU681-0009
    Resolution: 857x643
    Size: 210.51 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UCT TWO Completes Exercise Turning Point [Image 16 of 16], by LTJG Joshua Jepsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Operational readiness exercise

    UCT-2

