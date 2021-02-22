Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UCT TWO completes Exercise Turning Point [Image 5 of 16]

    UCT TWO completes Exercise Turning Point

    UNITED STATES

    02.22.2021

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Joshua Jepsen 

    Underwater Construction Team 2

    Construction Mechanic 1st Class Josh Embry, assigned to Underwater Construction Team (UCT) 2, builds C-4 underwater precision demolition for obstacle clearance during their Final Evaluation Period (FEP). UCT 2 is executing their FEP during a 12-month detachment homeport training cycle prior to being certified “ready for deployment”. UCT 2 provides underwater and waterfront inspection, construction, and repair capabilities in support of Naval operations worldwide. (U.S. Navy photo by Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Ryan Kitchens/released)

    Operational readiness exercise

    UCT-2

