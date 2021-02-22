Construction Mechanic 1st Class Josh Embry, assigned to Underwater Construction Team (UCT) 2, builds C-4 underwater precision demolition for obstacle clearance during their Final Evaluation Period (FEP). UCT 2 is executing their FEP during a 12-month detachment homeport training cycle prior to being certified “ready for deployment”. UCT 2 provides underwater and waterfront inspection, construction, and repair capabilities in support of Naval operations worldwide. (U.S. Navy photo by Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Ryan Kitchens/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2021 Date Posted: 04.22.2021 18:52 Photo ID: 6611947 VIRIN: 210223-N-SU681-0005 Resolution: 844x633 Size: 169.21 KB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, UCT TWO completes Exercise Turning Point [Image 16 of 16], by LTJG Joshua Jepsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.