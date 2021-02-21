UCT TWO completes Exercise Turning Point

Equipment Operator 1st Class Christian Rivera, assigned to Underwater Construction Team (UCT) 2, taping a strain relief to det cord that will but utilized for underwater demolition during their Final Evaluation Period (FEP). UCT 2 is executing their FEP during a 12-month detachment homeport training cycle prior to being certified “ready for deployment”. UCT 2 provides underwater and waterfront inspection, construction, and repair capabilities in support of Naval operations worldwide. (U.S. Navy photo by Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Ryan Kitchens/released)
