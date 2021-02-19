UCT TWO completes Exercise Turning Point

Members of Construction Dive Detachment CHARLIE (CDDC) from Underwater Construction Team 2 (UCT 2) prepare to make a scuba dive. UCT 2 is executing their FEP during a 12-month detachment homeport training cycle prior to being certified “ready for deployment”. UCT 2 provides underwater and waterfront inspection, construction, and repair capabilities in support of Naval operations worldwide. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder 2nd Class Cedric Ellison)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2021 18:57
|Photo ID:
|6611959
|VIRIN:
|210220-N-SU681-0014
|Resolution:
|2500x1875
|Size:
|869.02 KB
|Location:
|SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
