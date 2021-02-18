Members of the 7th Engineering Support Battalion, construct the door frame of a Southwest Asia Hut. 7th ESB is working with UCT 2 in part of their FEP during a 12-month detachment homeport training cycle prior to being certified “ready for deployment”. UCT 2 provides underwater and waterfront inspection, construction, and repair capabilities in support of Naval operations worldwide. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Joshua Jepsen)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2021 18:51
|Photo ID:
|6611941
|VIRIN:
|210219-N-SU681-0002
|Resolution:
|838x698
|Size:
|133.12 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, UCT TWO completes Exercise Turning Point [Image 16 of 16], by LTJG Joshua Jepsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT