U.S. Navy Construction Mechanic Second Class Tristan DeDelva, a Seabee Diver with Underwater Construction Team 2 (UCT 2), prepares divers for water entry. UCT 2 is executing their FEP during a 12-month detachment homeport training cycle prior to being certified “ready for deployment”. UCT 2 provides underwater and waterfront inspection, construction, and repair capabilities in support of Naval operations worldwide. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Joshua Jepsen)

Date Taken: 02.17.2021 Date Posted: 04.22.2021 UCT TWO Completes Exercise Turning Point [Image 16 of 16]