Construction Mechanic 2nd Class Tristan DeDelva, assigned to Underwater Construction Team (UCT) 2, prepares for water entry. UCT 2 is executing their FEP during a 12-month detachment homeport training cycle prior to being certified “ready for deployment”. UCT 2 provides underwater and waterfront inspection, construction, and repair capabilities in support of Naval operations worldwide. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Construction Electrician Terence Juergens /released)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2021 18:51
|Photo ID:
|6611942
|VIRIN:
|210220-N-SU681-0003
|Resolution:
|831x624
|Size:
|160.84 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, UCT TWO completes Exercise Turning Point [Image 16 of 16], by LTJG Joshua Jepsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
