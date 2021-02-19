Construction Mechanic 2nd Class Tristan DeDelva, assigned to Underwater Construction Team (UCT) 2, prepares for water entry. UCT 2 is executing their FEP during a 12-month detachment homeport training cycle prior to being certified “ready for deployment”. UCT 2 provides underwater and waterfront inspection, construction, and repair capabilities in support of Naval operations worldwide. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Construction Electrician Terence Juergens /released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.19.2021 Date Posted: 04.22.2021 18:51 Photo ID: 6611942 VIRIN: 210220-N-SU681-0003 Resolution: 831x624 Size: 160.84 KB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, UCT TWO completes Exercise Turning Point [Image 16 of 16], by LTJG Joshua Jepsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.