Members of Underwater Construction Team 2 (UCT 2) and Naval Mobile Construction Battalion FIVE (NMCB 5), perform steel sheet pile driving. UCT 2 is executing their FEP during a 12-month detachment homeport training cycle prior to being certified “ready for deployment”. UCT 2 provides underwater and waterfront inspection, construction, and repair capabilities in support of Naval operations worldwide. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Joshua Jepsen)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2021 18:56
|Photo ID:
|6611958
|VIRIN:
|210219-N-SU681-0016
|Resolution:
|1600x901
|Size:
|446.06 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, UCT TWO Completes Exercise Turning Point [Image 16 of 16], by LTJG Joshua Jepsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
