UCT TWO completes Exercise Turning Point

Members of Underwater Construction Team 2 (UCT 2) and Naval Mobile Construction Battalion FIVE (NMCB 5), perform steel sheet pile driving. UCT 2 is executing their FEP during a 12-month detachment homeport training cycle prior to being certified “ready for deployment”. UCT 2 provides underwater and waterfront inspection, construction, and repair capabilities in support of Naval operations worldwide. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Joshua Jepsen)

