Maj. James Leenman, 535th Airlift Squadron pilot, conducts a preflight inspection on a C-17 Globemaster III during Exercise TROPIC FURY at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 12, 2021. The 15th Wing prepared to generate and deploy combat power from JBPHH, but is ready to receive, stage and enable onward movement of follow-on forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2021 23:14
|Photo ID:
|6557458
|VIRIN:
|210312-F-RE693-0350
|Resolution:
|6954x4285
|Size:
|1.97 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Tropic Fury [Image 18 of 18], by TSgt Anthony Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
