Tech. Sgt. Clay Gorham, 647th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal section chief training and operations, tills the ground during Exercise TROPIC FURY at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 12, 2021. The 15th Wing prepared to generate and deploy combat power from JBPHH, but is ready to receive, stage and enable onward movement of follow-on forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr.)
This work, Exercise Tropic Fury [Image 18 of 18], by TSgt Anthony Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
