Airman 1st Class Andrew Girard, 535th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, communicates with C-17 Globemaster III pilots before conducting a mission during Exercise TROPIC FURY at Joint Base Pearl Harbour-HIckam, March 12, 2021. Exercise TROPIC FURY demonstrated the 15th Wing’s No. 1 priority, ready now, a key to sustaining operations through the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr. )

