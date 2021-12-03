Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Tropic Fury [Image 8 of 18]

    Exercise Tropic Fury

    HI, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Andrew Girard and Tech. Sgt. Anthony Garcia, 535th Airlift Squadron loadmasters, review loading instructions and checklists before a mission during Exercise TROPIC FURY at Joint Base Pearl Harbour-HIckam, March 12, 2021. Exercise TROPIC FURY demonstrated the 15th Wing’s No. 1 priority, ready now, a key to sustaining operations through the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr. )

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2021
    Date Posted: 03.15.2021 23:14
    Photo ID: 6557453
    VIRIN: 210312-F-RE693-0378
    Resolution: 6458x3974
    Size: 1.92 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Tropic Fury [Image 18 of 18], by TSgt Anthony Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    HAWAII
    U.S. AIR FORCE
    AIRMAN
    INDOPACOM

