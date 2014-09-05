Soldiers with Alpha Battery, 5th Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade assigned to Joint Base Lewis-McChord participates in Exercise TROPIC FURY at Pacific Missile Range Facility Barking Sands, Hawaii, March 12, 2021. FA17 trained soldiers to fire the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System that can achieve a range of 70-plus kilometers.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.09.2014 Date Posted: 03.15.2021 23:14 Photo ID: 6557459 VIRIN: 210312-F-RE693-0058 Resolution: 7154x3441 Size: 1.38 MB Location: HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise Tropic Fury [Image 18 of 18], by TSgt Anthony Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.