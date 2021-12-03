Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Tropic Fury [Image 16 of 18]

    Exercise Tropic Fury

    WA, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Soldiers with Alpha Battery, 5th Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade assigned to Joint Base Lewis-McChord participates in Exercise TROPIC FURY at Pacific Missile Range Facility Barking Sands, Hawaii, March 12, 2021. FA17 trained soldiers to fire the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System that can achieve a range of 70-plus kilometers.
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr.)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2021
    Date Posted: 03.15.2021 23:15
    Photo ID: 6557462
    VIRIN: 210312-F-RE693-0273
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 2.34 MB
    Location: WA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Tropic Fury [Image 18 of 18], by TSgt Anthony Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    JBLM
    HAWAII
    U.S. AIR FORCE
    AIRMAN
    INDOPACOM

