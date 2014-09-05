A C-17 Globemaster III is positioned to receive Soldiers with Alpha Battery, 5th Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade during Exercise TROPIC FURY at Pacific Missile Range Facility Barking Sands, Hawaii, March 12, 2021. The C-17 is capable of rapid strategic delivery of troops and all types of cargo to main operating bases or directly to forward bases in the deployment area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr.)

