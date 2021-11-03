Capt. Conner Muilenburg, 535th Airlift Squadron pilot, exits a C-17 Globemaster III during Exercise TROPIC FURY at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 11, 2021. Exercise TROPIC FURY demonstrated the 15th Wing’s No. 1 priority, ready now, a key to sustaining operations through the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr. )
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2021 23:15
|Photo ID:
|6557450
|VIRIN:
|210311-F-RE693-0032
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|2.44 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Tropic Fury [Image 18 of 18], by TSgt Anthony Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT