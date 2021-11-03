A C-17 Globemaster III prepares to fly a mission to Kauai during Exercise TROPIC FURY at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 11, 2021. The inherent flexibility and performance of the C-17 force improves the ability of the total airlift system to fulfill the worldwide air mobility requirements of the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr.)
|03.11.2021
|03.15.2021 23:15
|6557449
|210311-F-RE693-0090
|6585x4311
|1.32 MB
|HI, US
|0
|0
